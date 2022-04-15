Biden says US deciding on sending envoy to Ukraine

President Joe Biden said Thursday he was considering sending senior US officials to Ukraine, in what would be a major show of support to Kyiv.

"We're making that decision now," Biden replied when asked if he would send officials to the war-torn European nation. He did not specify which officials might be under consideration.

In a brief back-and-forth with a reporter, Biden appeared to suggest he might also be willing to travel to Kyiv.

When asked if he were ready to go, Biden said, "Yeah," although White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki ruled out that possibility as recently as Monday.

Potential US officials on any visit to Kyiv could include Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to comment.

Biden on Wednesday announced a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The Pentagon said it has been looking to provide Ukraine with weapons that would "give them a little more range and distance," with Kyiv girding for an escalation of Russia's offensive in the eastern Donbas region.