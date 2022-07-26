Biden reintroducing transgender health protections after judge blocked administration's directives

After a federal judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration's directives allowing transgender workers and students to use bathrooms and locker rooms, the US president announced the restoration of anti-discrimination protections in the health care system.

Provisions of Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, will be strengthened by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The scope of the act, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, and disability, was narrowed down by former US President Donald Trump.

Reintroducing language on sexual orientation and gender identity, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters on a call that ''Everyone in America should be able to get the care that they need from any health provider in the country.''

"We want to make sure that Americans are free from discrimination when they try to access the care that they need," he added.

Reminding approximately 60,000 pharmacies across the country, the HHS issued guidelines about their obligations under federal civil rights laws as they are recipients of federal funds.

According to advocacy groups, transgender and gender non-conforming people face rampant discrimination in health care.

Some pharmacies were refusing to fill prescriptions for drugs that could end pregnancies even in states where abortion remains legal.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: