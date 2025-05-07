Former US President Joe Biden spoke about his successor, Donald Trump, Putin's intentions in the war against Ukraine, and his decision to drop out of the presidential race, among other things, in his first interview since leaving the White House.

Biden spoke with the BBC about Trump and his shock at seeing the new president say unfathomable things. Biden slammed Trump for saying that the US will take back the Panama Canal, his stance on Greenland and that he wants it, and about making Canada the 51st state.

"What the hell's going on here? What president ever talks like that? That's not who we are," he said during BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Biden added, "We're about freedom, democracy, opportunity, not about confiscation."

The former president stated that the Trump administration's tactics pressuring Ukraine to give up territory to Russia are "modern-day appeasement". Biden said in Delaware that it is "just foolish" to think that Russian President Vladimir Putin would stop if Kyiv gives away some of its territory.

Biden on Ukraine

Biden was further questioned whether the US gave Ukraine enough support to help it win the war, or did it fell short. Notably, the White House had been backing Ukraine in its war against Russia, although it dilly-dallied on providing certain weapons, like the F-16 fighter jets.

"We gave them everything they needed to provide for their independence, and we were prepared to respond more aggressively if Putin moved again," he said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration wants Ukraine to let Russia keep some of its territory and is also open to recognising Crimea as part of Russia to end the war. US Vice-President JD Vance recently talked about "freezing the territorial lines... close to where they are today".

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has also stressed that Ukraine cannot return to its pre-2014 borders.

Biden is completely against the idea of giving up territory.

"It is modern-day appeasement," Biden said on Monday.

Biden on exiting the 2024 presidential race

Biden was also questioned about his 2024 presidential run and whether he dropped out of the race too late.

"I don't think it would have mattered. We left at a time when we had a good candidate."

"Things moved so quickly that it made it difficult to walk away. And it was a hard decision," he said. "I think it was the right decision. I think that… it was just a difficult decision."

Biden exited the race amid immense pressure four months before the November elections, leaving Kamala Harris with little time to woo the voters.