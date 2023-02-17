Biden, 80, declared medically 'fit' ahead of 2024 campaign

United States President Joe Biden's doctor declared him "fit for duty" on Thursday after his final annual medical check-up was over as the leader is expected to run for re-election in 2024 when he will turn 82.

The awaited report after the elaborate testing highlighted a few minor health issues but said that Biden is not suffering from any serious physical or neurological health problems.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," said Biden's physician, Kevin O'Connor, in a letter published by the White House.

"The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” the letter added.

The oldest even US president, Biden, spent the morning hours finishing the series of tests which he began at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre last year.

O'Connor's letter presented a glowing picture of Biden who has been benefitting from healthy living habits. "The president does not use any tobacco products, does not drink alcohol, and he continues to work out at least five days a week," the letter stated.

Biden is six feet (1.83 meters) tall and weighs around 178 pounds (nearly 80.7 kg). The report also notes that Biden was suffering from Covid-19 in 2022 and again had a rebound infection, but he received the vaccinations and "has not experienced any residual symptoms which may be considered 'long Covid'."

O'Connor said that two health issues, which were observed in the previous medical examination held in November 2021 remain mostly the same.

One medical issue is gastroesophageal reflux which results in frequent coughing and the other is Biden's stiff walking because of "wear and tear" in his spine.

"The President's gait remains stiff, but has not worsened since last year," said O'Connor.

The doctor further stated that "an extremely detailed neurological exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis."

Speaking about Biden spending "a good deal of time in the sun in his youth," O'Connor said that the president has received regular treatment for removal of non-melanoma, localised skin cancer.

"One small lesion on the President's chest was excised today and sent for traditional biopsy," the doctor said.

