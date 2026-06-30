/Beyond technology: How India and Japan are building a strategic partnership for the future

Ahead of the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to India, attention is once again turning towards defence cooperation between the two countries. While discussions around stealth frigates and maritime security continue to dominate headlines, another project is quietly becoming an important symbol of the relationship: the UNICORN integrated mast being co-developed with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Unlike a traditional defence purchase, this project is centred on technology sharing and joint development. That makes it significant not only for India's defence industry but also for the growing strategic trust between New Delhi and Tokyo.

What is the UNICORN mast?

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The UNICORN mast is an advanced integrated mast system developed for modern naval warships. Instead of installing separate radar, communication and electronic sensors across different parts of a ship, the integrated mast combines many of these systems into a single structure. This design helps reduce a ship's radar signature while improving communication, surveillance and overall operational efficiency. It also reduces maintenance requirements and allows different sensors to work together more effectively. Modern navies increasingly prefer integrated mast technology because it improves both survivability and situational awareness during complex maritime operations.

BEL's role is important

One of the biggest aspects of the project is Bharat Electronics Limited's participation in co-developing the technology. BEL has played a growing role in India's defence electronics sector, supplying radar systems, communication equipment and electronic warfare solutions for the armed forces. Working alongside Japanese partners on an advanced naval system represents more than manufacturing. It reflects India's long-term goal of developing high-end defence technologies under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

Instead of simply importing finished equipment, India is increasingly seeking partnerships that involve technology collaboration and domestic production.

Japan has traditionally been cautious about sharing advanced defence technologies. Although Tokyo has gradually relaxed some of its defence export restrictions over the past decade, partnerships involving joint development remain relatively rare.

That is why the UNICORN mast project carries strategic importance

The collaboration suggests Japan sees India as a trusted long-term defence partner capable of handling sophisticated technologies. It also reflects growing convergence between the two countries as they work together to support a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific region. For India, such partnerships provide access to advanced technologies while strengthening its domestic defence industrial base.

What it means for the future

The UNICORN mast project may be only one part of a much broader India-Japan defence relationship. Both countries are expanding cooperation across naval exercises, maritime domain awareness, defence manufacturing and emerging technologies.