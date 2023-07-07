Berlusconi's girlfriend, 53 years junior to him, will get over $100mn; children to inherit businesses

Silvio Berlusconi, the scandalous former Italian prime minister who died in June at the age of 86, has left €100 million (over ₹9 billion or $108.9mn) to his girlfriend Marta Fascina, 33.

As per the will, Berlusconi left control of his business empire to his two eldest children — aged 56 and 54 — and another €30 million (over ₹2.7 billion) to a business associate.

The details of Berlusconi’s will were released on Thursday (July 6), about three weeks after thousands attended the three-time prime minister’s state funeral in Milan.

Berlusconi succumbed to Leaukaemia on June 12. Silvio Berlusconi-Marta Fascina's mock marriage Berlusconi last year called off a marriage ceremony with Fascina after reportedly being convinced by his children from tying the knot.

In an optically vibrant mock wedding ceremony, the couple walked up the aisle of a chapel, exchanged rings and cut a cake but did not really marry. Who is Marta Fascina? Marta Fascina, 33, is an MP with Berlusconi's Forza Italia. Fascina is reportedly expected to take an influential role in the late leader's party despite being nicknamed 'the Mute' by party colleagues, according to a report in The Times. Berlusconi's will: How else got what? After Fascina, the second top beneficiary of Berlusconi’s wealth was Marcello Dell’Utri, 81. Dell'Utri is known to have helped Berlusconi launch Forza Italia in 1994.

Dell'Utri was jailed in 2014 for four years for alleged dealings with the Sicilian mafia. He served out his time in prison following an extradition from Lebanon where he had fled before sentencing.

In the will, Berlusconi gave up his stake in his holding company Fininvest to leave his two oldest children Marina, 56, and Pier Silvio, 54, with a combined 53 per cent controlling stake.

Marina is chairwoman at Fininvest and also runs publishing company Mondadori. Her brother Pier Silvio manages the TV network MFE.

A combined minority stake of 47 per cent stays in the hands of Berlusconi’s three children from his second marriage, Barbara, 38, Eleonora, 37, and Luigi, 34.

Also watch | Silvio Berlusconi dies at the age of 86 | Italy News × "The 53 per cent for Marina and Pier Silvio is a sign of stability and continuity, showing they are the children who will continue to run things," Alan Friedman, a Berlusconi biographer was quoted as saying by The Times.

"This was touted as the real life version of the TV show Succession, but its more like Star Trek: Next Generation."

Berlusconi's party is a partner in the coalition government run by the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

