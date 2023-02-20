Beijing says US claims of China on brink of supplying arms to Russia 'false'

China on Monday lashed out at the United States saying that Washington made "false" claims about Beijing being on the brink of supplying arms and ammunition to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," said China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, while speaking about the US claims.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information," he added.

The statement of the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in an interview with CBS, said that China was "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves".

Similar comments were made by him in a series of interviews from Germany, where he took part in the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

The accusations of Blinken came in the wake of the straining relationship between the two nations after Washington shot down what it claimed to be a Chinese spy balloon.

Concerns have been raised about China's deepening ties with Russia even after the conflict but Wang Yi maintained that Beijing was only playing a constructive role, and firmly supported the idea of dialogue to resolve conflict.

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure. China's direction on the Ukraine issue can be summed up in one phrase, which is urging peace and promoting dialogue," said spokesman Wang Wenbin.

WATCH | US Secretary of State Blinken postpones China trip as China claims responsibility of 'spy balloon'

Borrell says China supplying arms to Russia would be a 'red line' for the EU

The foreign policy chief of the European Union on Monday warned China against supplying weapons to Russia and supporting its war on Ukraine after Beijing slammed the United States for making such claims.

Josep Borrell said that he warned China's top diplomat Wang Yi that "for us, it would be a red line in our relationship. He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant".

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.