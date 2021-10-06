Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney reveals he’s growing hemp on his farm

Sir Paul McCartney may have all the protection in the world, but even he needs to keep his valuable hemp hidden from local youngsters who like to grab it.

The Beatles icon has revealed that he is cultivating hemp on his own farm in Peasmarsh, near Rye, on his huge estate.

At his house in Peasmarsh in Rye, the 79-year-old Beatles legend began growing hemp, barley, rye, and pea beans.



Hemp is a plant that comes from the same species as cannabis and is allowed to cultivate in the UK with a licence.

Hemp, on the other hand, contains very low amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol compared to cannabis (THC).

Hemp is a plant that belongs to the same family as cannabis.

Hemp, on the other hand, has significantly lower amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which affects cannabis users.

Cloth, cosmetics, rope, printer's ink, wood preservative, detergents, soaps, and lighting oil are all made from hemp.

Sir Paul, who has been a vegetarian for decades, converted his farm to organic status 20 years ago and confesses that producing his own food and crops gives him a lot of joy.

