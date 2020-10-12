BBC confuses Taiwan's National Day celebrations for North Korea's military parade

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has embarassed itself after it mistaking Taiwan's National Day celebrations for North Korea's military parade.

The network made the mistake on Saturday after it posted a video titled 'Live Pyongyang'. However, the video was from Taipei.

The only similarity between the two events were the military themes. Other than that, both events looked nothing alike. While Taiwan's event took place during day time, North Korea's event took place at night.

The mistake was noticed by the eagle-eyed viewers of the network who took to social networking websites to point out the mistake.

BBC WORLD NEWS reported "the celebration of the 75th anniversary of WPK (Worker's Party of north Korea)" using a video of Republic of China (Taiwan) 109th Double Tenth National Day celebrations.



They apologized their terrible confusion of North Korea and Taiwan 30 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/mvOCXvN0E8 — 須藤玲司 (@LazyWorkz) October 10, 2020 ×

Some viewers took the error quite seriously while others seemingly took offense and lambasted BBC for their lack of knowledge of the region.

I wonder if people in the UK realise that a once reputable news service is now just an embarrassment. — 老将 (@TheDaSheng) October 11, 2020 ×

It’s terrible confusing. BBC’s lack of basic understanding in Asia is also terrible. — charles0420 (@charles04201) October 10, 2020 ×

The network, reportedly corrected its mistake later on and profusely apologised for it.