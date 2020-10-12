BBC confuses Taiwan's National Day celebrations for North Korea's military parade

WION Web Team London, United Kingdom Oct 12, 2020, 12.05 PM(IST)

Taiwan's National Day celebrations Photograph:( Reuters )

Some viewers took the error quite seriously while others seemingly took offense and lambasted BBC for their lack of knowledge of the region

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has embarassed itself after it mistaking Taiwan's National Day celebrations for North Korea's military parade.

The network made the mistake on Saturday after it posted a video titled 'Live Pyongyang'. However, the video was from Taipei.

The only similarity between the two events were the military themes. Other than that, both events looked nothing alike. While Taiwan's event took place during day time, North Korea's event took place at night.

The mistake was noticed by the eagle-eyed viewers of the network who took to social networking websites to point out the mistake.

Some viewers took the error quite seriously while others seemingly took offense and lambasted BBC for their lack of knowledge of the region.

The network, reportedly corrected its mistake later on and profusely apologised for it. 

 