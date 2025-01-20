Barron Trump is the youngest son of United States President-elect Donald Trump.

Trump welcomed Barron in 2006, shortly after he tied the knot with his third wife Melania in 2005.

Barron is Donald's fifth and Melania's first child.

Born in 2006, Barron was raised in the Trump family's opulent penthouse in New York City and attended elite private schools on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

When Donald Trump took office in January 2017, Melania and her son remained in New York City for several months so Barron could complete his academic year. During the summers, Barron would join his family at the White House.

Melania has consistently sought to shield Barron from the public eye.

Barron turned 18 on March 20, 2024, and is attending New York University's Stern School of Business.

Speaking about his son's decision to join NYU, the Republican presidential candidate said they had also considered the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he had gone.

“It’s [NYU] a very high-quality place. He liked it. He liked the school. I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that. We went for Stern.”

Trump said Barron had already taken an interest in politics and was advising him on how to attract the Gen-Z to vote for him. Barron was the brains behind his father going on a live stream with Adin Ross and other popular streamers.

“Adin Ross, you know, I mean, I do some people that I wasn’t so familiar with, different generation. He knows every one of them. And we’ve had tremendous success," said Donald.

(With inputs from agencies)