Barack Obama says plans to vote by mail in 2020 presidential election

Former US president Barack Obama self-admittedly plans to vote by mail in the upcoming November 3 election, calling it "safe" and "secure."

"I will vote by mail just because when I vote in person, I've got to admit, there's a fuss. I've been voting by mail since I was elected president. It's safe, it's secure as long as you follow the instructions and do it in a timely way," Obama said on Friday.

His comments come at a time when the incumbent president, Donald Trump, has repeatedly accused mail-in voting of being easily manipulated by fraud. The claim has, however, been rejected by many owing to lack of any evidence backing it up.

Also, Trump had tweeted in May: "There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one."

The tweet received a notice from Twitter that said: "Get the facts about mail-in ballots."

The message linked to a page with statements asserting that there's no evidence linking mail-in ballots to voter fraud.

The Trump campaign has even filed lawsuit again mail-in ballots in Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

The US Postal Service' (USPS) recent delivery slowdown following the May 2020 selection of Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor with no previous USPS experience, as Postmaster General has also contributed to rising doubts against mail-in voting.