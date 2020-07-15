Banksy paints mural on Tube to encourage people to wear masks

British street artist Banksy has painted a mask-themed mural in a London Tube to motivate people to wear facemasks for protection against novel coronavirus.

The artist has shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen entering the Tube in the attire of the sanitation crew and using his stencils to draw the mural.

In the footage, Banksy who is covered in personal protective equipment enters a London underground train and sprays his signature rat artworks sneezing.

The video captioned, 'If you don't mask you don't get', shows several passengers watching Bansky as he gets to work.

"I get lockdown, but I get up again," a play on lyrics from the song Tubthumping by Chumbawamba is also sprayed across the carriage.

The Bristol artist often spray-painted rats and monkeys on to Tube trains during the initial phase of his career.

Banksy, whose real identity is unknown, has become one of the most well-known personalities of the modern art scene with a series of inspired works in public places that combine street art techniques with topical themes.