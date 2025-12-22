/Bangladesh turmoil: Another student leader shot as unrest spreads after Hadi death

Amid the violence in Bangladesh following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, another leader of National Citizen Party (NCP) was shot by miscreants in Khulna on Monday (Dec 22). Gunmen opened fire at Motaleb Shikder, Khulna divisional chief of NCP and central organiser of NCP Sramik Shakti, targeting his head around 11:45 am. This comes after violence erupted in the country following the killing of Hadi, the founder of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group of Dhaka University.

According to Sonadanga Model Police Station Investigation Officer (OC) Animesh Mondol, Shikder was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition, The Daily Star reported.

Mondol added that doctors have said Motaleb is out of danger. The bullet entered through one side of his ear, pierced the skin, and exited through the other side, the report added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hadi, the leader of the country’s 2024 pro-democracy uprising, was a polarising figure known for his strong anti-India stance. He was shot by masked assailants while leaving a mosque in Dhaka. Hadi was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (Dec 18).

Thousands of people took to the streets after his death, demanding his killers’ arrest. Angry protestors set fire to several buildings in the capital, including offices of two leading newspapers, with staff trapped inside.