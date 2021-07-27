Baby elephants’ gala time with mud catches netizens’ attention 

Playing in the mud in childhood is a cherished memory for several people. This long-lost moment was recently brought back to life when a video of some baby elephants wallowing in a pool of mud was shared on social media.

Netizens seem to have got captivated with it as several people have commented, reposted it many times. It is sure to leave you smiling too.

The caption reads “Muddy bliss looks like this!” Netizens also seem to agree with it considering the number of comments.

The video, which was shared on July 25, has already got over 19,100 views and numerous reactions.

In the video, the caretakers can also be seen keeping a close watch on the baby elephants. It has been created by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, which operates an orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation programme in Kenya.

Shared on Twitter, several orphan baby elephants can be seen frolicking around and being naughty in the video.

Some netizens wished to give a lot of hugs to the elephants while others liked the idea of joining them in the mudbath. Most of them also pointed out to be a delightful video. “Mud spa time,” said a Twitter user.