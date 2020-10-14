Azerbaijan hits ballistic missile launch site in Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Azerbaijan forces said it hit missile launch site in Armenia as the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region continued despite a ceasefire agreement between the two countries in Moscow last week.

Watch:

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said it destroyed a ballistic missile system and a rocket system in Armenia in overnight attcks on Wednesday.

The latest report comes as both sides have accused each other of shelling cities even as Russia and the United States have called a halt to the hostilities.

At least 600 people have died in the conflict including over 70 civilians as both nations have continued to pound each other's positions even after a ceasefire deal was reached in Moscow after over 11 hours of talks last week.

Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is largely populated with Armenians and has been controlled by Armenia since war broke out between the two countries in the 1990s after the breakup of the former Soviet Union. At least 30,000 people had died in the conflict at the time leading to a truce in 1994.

The conflict escalated on September 27 as the two sides fired at each other leading Russia, United States and France which comprise the Minsk group to intervene.