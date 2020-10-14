Armenia, Azerbaijan continue fighting amid rising death toll

Days after reaching a ceasefire agreement, Armenian and Azerbaijan forces engaged in new fighting as the US urged the two sides to observe the ceasefire.

The fighting which began on September 27 over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has led to at least 600 deaths including 73 civilians as the International Red Cross said that "once-busy streets are being reduced to rubble".

Earlier, Azerbaijan and Armenian troops had accused each other of breaking the ceasefire as heavy shelling was reported in several areas despite the ceasefire.

"The United States calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to implement their commitments to a ceasefire as agreed and cease targeting civilian areas," US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said amid the fighting between the two sides even as the Minsk Group urged both nations to "to take immediate steps" to implement the ceasefire.

The members of the Minsk group including Russia, France and the United States have warned of "catastrophic consequences for the region" if the fighting continues.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's ally Turkey said it wanted four-way talks between Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey.

"Since Russia is on Armenia's side and we, Turkey, support Azerbaijan, let's meet as a foursome to discuss resolving these problems," Turkey's government said, adding,"if the Minsk Group hasn't been able to find a solution for more than 30 years, it's time to find a new mechanism."

The disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan comprises of Armenian majority and became a flashpoint between the two countries after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. Both countries had fought each other in the early 90s leading to the deaths of at least 30,000 people however a truce was brokered in 1994.