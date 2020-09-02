Avoid 'overly revealing' clothes to 'avoid temptation': Chinese university guidelines spark debate

When it comes to prevention of sexual harassment, everybody agrees that strong efforts are need of the hour. But when it comes to deciding what may prevent sexual harassment, the opinions differ. Words like "asking for it", "immoral,"too short" are casually flung around and it leaves many of us exasperated.

But its doubly disturbing when a university makes use of similar phrases in the 'guidlines' it issues to prevent sexual harassment.

Guanxi University in China is in line of fire lately. The 'guidelines' issues by the university appear completely directed at women rather than men. It advices women on what choices they need to make in order to "avoid temptation"

Sample this

“Don’t wear overly revealing tops or skirts. Don’t wear low-cut dresses or expose your waist or back, to avoid creating temptation,” the guide said.

The guidelines have been issued on August 1. Reuters confirmed that spaghetti-strap tops had been banned in the library of the University.

What is peculiar about such guidelines or general discussion around sexual harassment is that it almost always targets women. Usual descriptions of women's clothes follow and they prescribed to avoid (a long list of things)

Wouldn't the issue be solved if men are taught to not make unwanted sexual advances? Won't it create a difference if men are taught to accord basic respect to women. But men are seldom at the receiving end during conversation on sexual harassment.

Guanxi University is receiving flak on social media ever since the news about the guidelines broke. There has not been any clarification or response reported from the side of the university.

