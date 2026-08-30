/Austria records historic high in heat-related mortality amid extreme summer

Austria recorded its highest-ever number of heat-related fatalities during June and July, the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) announced on Sunday (Aug 30). The figures come as Western and Central Europe continue to grapple with severe, prolonged heatwaves and persistent drought conditions throughout the summer season.

According to statistical data released by AGES, the country documented 646 heat-related deaths across the two months. This surpasses the previous two-month record of 570 deaths set during the same period in 2024. Health authorities calculate these mortality metrics using an advanced statistical model that measures excess mortality by comparing total observed deaths during high-temperature periods against baseline historical averages.

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The surge in mortality corresponds with extreme temperature spikes recorded across the region. In early August, Austria established a new national temperature record when conditions reached 41.2°C (106.16°F) in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, located in eastern Austria. The reading surpassed the prior record of 41°C set in Vienna just one day earlier.

Climate scientists emphasise that human-driven climate change is accelerating both the frequency and intensity of severe weather events globally. According to European environmental monitoring agencies, Europe currently holds the distinction of being the world's fastest-warming continent. The compound effects of rising daytime peaks and elevated nighttime temperatures have increased health risks, particularly for vulnerable demographics such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular or respiratory conditions.