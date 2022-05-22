Australia's Anthony Albanese is 'no stranger to India', travelled to New Delhi as backpacker years ago

Australia's incoming prime minister Anthony Albanese, who on Saturday (May 21) registered victory in the country's election and ousted Scott Morrison's coalition, appears to be no stranger to India as he visited New Delhi years ago as a backpacker.

Immediately after claiming the victory, Albanese is set to meet three world leaders as he will visit Tokyo, Japan to attend the Quad summit as leaders of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia will come together to discuss the issues of mutual interest.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. Leaders of the mentioned countries hold talks to discuss global issues.

After the win, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Albanese. In his statement ahead of the Quad summit, PM Modi wrote that he looks forward to a bilateral meeting with the newly-elected Australian prime minister.

"I him during which the multifaceted cooperation between India and Australia under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest will be discussed," PM Modi wrote.

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O' Farrell took to Twitter to state that the incoming prime minister is no stranger to India as he "travelled to New Delhi as a backpacker" years ago.

In a tweet, Barry O' Farrell wrote: "Australia's Prime Minister-elect @AlboMP is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018."

"During the campaign, he committed to deepen India-Autralia economic, strategic and people-to-people links," he added.

