Australian: Man dies after falling from hot-air balloon in Melbourne

A man in the Australian city of Melbourne died after he fell out of a hot-air balloon. The aircraft had been in the air for around 30 minutes when the man fell over the side of the basket above the city, on Monday (Mar 18) morning.

What we know about the incident

The hot air balloon was said to be more than 450 metres off the ground and 30 minutes into flight when the man reportedly fell. Emergency services were called to Albert Street in Preston where his body was found around 7:30 am (local time).

The circumstances around his death were not immediately clear but it is not being treated as suspicious. The police also spoke to the other occupants in the balloon to ascertain the details of the incident.

The balloon later landed safely around Yarra Bend Park, a few kilometres away from where the man’s body was found.

Albert Street had been closed on both sides after the incident between Wood Street and Murray Road and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

The man’s fall reportedly left fellow passengers and the pilot “traumatised” as they witnessed the tragedy and counselling was being offered to them.

The hot air balloon took off from CT Barling Reserve, Reservoir around 7:00 am (local time). The identity of the man or other occupants of the balloon was not immediately known.

“Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a man in Preston on Monday 18 March,” a spokesperson for Victoria Police told Sky News.

Hot Air Ballooning Industry responds

The National Commercial Hot Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation issued a joint statement expressing their condolences to the man’s family and friends.

“Hot air balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind, specifically to prevent passengers from falling out accidentally or from any accidental exit.”

It added, “Passengers and the pilot are understandably traumatised by this tragedy and the operator is arranging psychological support and counselling for all affected.”

The incident is also being investigated by WorkSafe Victoria, the Air Transport Safety Bureau and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

While emergency landings of hot air balloons are not uncommon in Melbourne, they are rarely, if ever fatal.

In 2022, a hot air balloon carrying 13 passengers and a pilot was forced to land among buildings in Melbourne’s south-east, Elwood. Three passengers sustained minor injuries due to the incident which was attributed to a faulty balloon.