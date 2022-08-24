Australian govt opens 47,000 sq km for offshore oil and gas exploration

The Albanese government has issued its first offshore oil and gas exploration permits, allowing for the exploration of nearly 47,000 sq km of Australian waters.

In a video address to the NT Resources Week conference in Darwin, Resources Minister Madeleine King said the release included 10 areas spread across the Bonaparte, Browse, Carnarvon, and Gippsland basins.

Off the coasts of Victoria, Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and the Ashmore and Cartier Islands are the locations.

"The annual release of areas for offshore petroleum exploration supports ongoing investment in the nation's petroleum sector, which is vital for the economy and meeting the energy needs of Australians. At the same time, as we strive to reduce emissions, it must be emphasised that continued exploration for oil and gas in Commonwealth waters is central to alleviating future domestic gas shortfalls." she said.

The news was welcomed by those in attendance at the Darwin resources conference, but it has been met with scepticism elsewhere.

However, the action will further worry environmental organisations and climate watchers who have already decried plans to test for oil and gas along Victoria's coast in a separate approval, which they claim is at odds with Australia's climate targets.

(With inputs from agencies)

