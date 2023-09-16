Australia: Sydney teenager in coma after allegedly being dragged 2 km by car

A 15-year-old boy in Australia's Sydney is in a coma after he was allegedly dragged for two kilometres through a street before falling from a car. According to a report by the Australian Associated Press early Saturday (September 16), the boy was taken to Blacktown Hospital, before being transferred to Westmead Children’s Hospital. He is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Authorities confirmed that the teenager had been placed in an induced coma. The New South Wales Police said that on Friday evening, the teenager and a 19-year-old man began arguing on a street in Blacktown.

The report said that as the man drove away, the teenager was dragged by the vehicle along two roads before he fell from it outside a petrol station. Following inquiries, police officers stopped a car near to where the 15-year-old was found.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and supplying a prohibited drug.

The report also said that the man was refused bail and would appear at the Parramatta local court later in the day.

