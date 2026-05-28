/Australia sues US giant 3M for $1.4 billion over ‘forever chemicals’ contamination

The government of Australia has filed a lawsuit against the US chemicals giant 3M for a record $1.4 billion for contamination of 28 defence bases with PFAS, or what are commonly known as "forever chemicals", containing the firefighting foam, according to a Reuters report. The government added that the record lawsuit shows the massive economic, environmental and cultural costs connected with the contamination.



Meanwhile, the US company has denied the Australian government's accusations, stating that it would defend itself against the lawsuit. "3M has never manufactured PFAS in Australia and ceased sales of the products at issue in Australia around two decades ago," the news report quoted the statement.

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How do PFAS affect the environment?

PFAS, commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” contain substances that degrade extremely slowly and can remain in the environment for years. They have been associated with serious health issues, including liver and kidney disorders, hormonal imbalance, and a higher risk of kidney and testicular cancers.



Addressing the matter, Assistant Defence Minister Peter Khalil stated that the department has spent $923 million to tackle the effects of contamination, including $289 million in settlements paid to impacted communities. The department has also removed or treated over 200,000 metric tons of contaminated soil and processed more than 13 billion litres of polluted water. "To put it plainly, we are taking on 3M on behalf of the Australian people and the Australians that are affected," the minister said.