Australia lauds US court ruling on Trump tariffs, reiterates trade duties are ‘unjustified’

As a US federal court blocked the majority of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, Australia has reiterated its views on the trade duties, calling them “unjustified”.

The Australian trade minister, Don Farrell, said that the government will study the ruling “closely”, adding that “they may be subject to further legal processes through the courts.”

Farrell added that the government would push for US tariffs on Australian goods to be dropped entirely.

“The Albanese Government has been consistent in the view that these tariffs on Australian imports into the US are unjustified,” Farrell said in a statement. “We will continue to engage and strongly advocate for the removal of tariffs.”

“The Albanese Government will always stand up for Australia’s national interests, including Australian jobs and Australian industries,” he said.

The Trump administration had announced hefty tariffs on Australia, as with almost all other allies of the United States. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier criticised the move by saying it was “against the spirit of our two nations’ enduring friendship.”

Meanwhile, several other countries have also reacted to the US court’s move. New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that it was aware of the ruling, but would “wait for more details before commenting further.”

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also responded to the court’s decision, saying that Tokyo would “carefully examine the details of the ruling and its implications and respond appropriately.”

On Wednesday (May 28), a US federal court blocked the majority of the US president’s sweeping tariffs, a decision the White House said “unelected judges” have no right to weigh in on.

The US federal court, in its ruling, said that Trump, by igniting a global trade war, has overstepped his constitutional authority with across-the-board levies.