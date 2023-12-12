Australia-India trade pact shields students in the wake of new migration strategy

In light of Australia's recent announcement of a new migration Strategy, the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) has emerged as a pivotal safeguard, alleviating concerns for Indian students pursuing education down under. Australian High Commissioner Philip Green asserted that commitments forged under the AI-ECTA would remain intact, providing a buffer against the new measures imposed on the influx of foreigners.

"Commitments agreed between India and Australia under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) will be upheld under the new Migration Strategy," stated High Commissioner Green, underscoring the continuity of benefits for Indian graduates.

"This means that Indian graduates will continue to be eligible to stay on a Temporary Graduate Visa for two years for a bachelor's degree, three years for the completion of a Masters degree and 4 years for a completion of a PhD," he said.

Watch | Australia heatwave: Sydney bakes in hottest day in three years × The AI-ECTA's purview extends to former students, granting them the opportunity to stay in Australia based on their qualifications. Australian High Commissioner Green emphasised the government's welcoming stance towards high-quality students.

Also Read | India most vital partner in Indian ocean: Australian Envoy Philip Green to WION

Welcoming high quality students

"The government will continue to welcome high-quality students seeking out educational opportunities in Australia. I see no reason why Indian student numbers shouldn’t continue to grow." The number of Indian students currently enrolled for studying in Australia is estimated at around 120,277 (August 2023), making Indian students the second largest cohort of foreign students in Australia.