Australia: Four Indians, including three women, die by drowning in Phillip Island

Four Indian nationals were killed in a mass drowning incident at the unpatrolled Forrest Caves Beach on Phillip Island in Australia's Victoria, about 130 km south of Melbourne. The Indian High Commission in Canberra confirmed the incident on Thursday (Jan 25).

The victims, comprising a man and two women in their 20s, as well as a woman in her 40s, were part of an extended family group.

Emergency services were alerted around 3:30 pm (local time) on January 24, responding to distress calls reporting four individuals in distress in the water.

Despite immediate efforts to revive them through CPR, three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy unfolded at a popular tourist destination known for its sea caves.

But Forrest Caves Beach has gained notoriety among locals as a swimming spot lacking lifeguard patrols. The victims were discovered unresponsive after being pulled from the water, with one woman in her 20s airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne in critical condition. She succumbed to the effects of drowning later on.

The Indian High Commission in a social media post stated, "Heartbreaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance." Heart breaking tragedy in Australia: 4 Indians lost their lives in a drowning incident at Phillip Island, Victoria. Deepest condolences to families of the victims. @cgimelbourne team is in touch with friends of the deceased for all necessary assistance.@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) January 25, 2024 × Local media reports indicated that while the 43-year-old woman who lost her life was holidaying in Australia, the other three were residents of the country.

Concerns about the safety of Forrest Caves Beach were raised on social media, with a local resident warning that increased promotion of Phillip Island as a tourist destination could lead to more incidents.

Also watch | Mystery behind space debris found on Australian beach finally solved! × "If the island is going to be pushed so hard as a tourist destination, there will be more and more incidents," cautioned a resident on social media, shedding light on the potential risks associated with the picturesque but hazardous location.