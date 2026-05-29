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Atlantic hurricane season: Florida could face tropical storm in first week of June

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: May 29, 2026, 14:29 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 14:29 IST
Atlantic hurricane season: Florida could face tropical storm in first week of June

Florida hurricane season

Story highlights

Florida could face a tropical cyclone in the first week of June in the Atlantic hurricane season. A model has predicted several inches of rain, winds and localised flooding at the Gulf Coast. However, experts have cautioned against such predictions.

A storm model has predicted that an early-season tropical cyclone will slam into Florida in the first week of June. The Atlantic hurricane season begins on Monday and will almost immediately wreak havoc on the Gulf Coast. The Global Forecast System (GFS), the primary US global weather model run by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, has predicted heavy rain and strong winds in the coastal region, creating dangerous conditions for millions. It can forecast weather events up to 16 days before they happen. Florida Storm Chasers revealed a potentially hazardous storm could occur in the first week of June, following the advance of a major low-pressure system up the Gulf of America. They claim that at least one other GFS model has predicted a potential tropical storm or hurricane.

Gulf Coast storm risk

The model shows a storm turning into a tropical cyclone, hitting southern Florida on or around June 5, barreling over land a day later and then heading out into the Atlantic. The second prediction showed that the storm will hit the top of Florida on June 5, move west and head towards Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. Other forecasters have reportedly also confirmed that the Gulf is at risk of an early "tropical threat". AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said in a statement, "While we always monitor the tropics for potential threats, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the central and eastern Gulf and the southwestern Atlantic."

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Excessive rain and flooding in Florida

Powerful thunderstorms can for and strike early in the hurricane season because of the warm ocean waters. Forecasters say that winds are moving tropical moisture north from the Caribbean, which could ease dry conditions in Florida, but at the same time also create conditions for a massive storm. If the predictions stand and an early storm slams into Florida, the state could witness "several inches of rain" leading to localised flooding. Meanwhile, meteorologists state that GFS models can overestimate tropical storms and that long-range forecast models often turn out to be less accurate.

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However, despite uncertain predictions, weather experts have warned of a potential life-threatening storm in the summer season. NOAA has forecast that there is a 55 per cent chance the Atlantic hurricane season will be below average this year.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

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Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

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