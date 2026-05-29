/Atlantic hurricane season: Florida could face tropical storm in first week of June

A storm model has predicted that an early-season tropical cyclone will slam into Florida in the first week of June. The Atlantic hurricane season begins on Monday and will almost immediately wreak havoc on the Gulf Coast. The Global Forecast System (GFS), the primary US global weather model run by NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, has predicted heavy rain and strong winds in the coastal region, creating dangerous conditions for millions. It can forecast weather events up to 16 days before they happen. Florida Storm Chasers revealed a potentially hazardous storm could occur in the first week of June, following the advance of a major low-pressure system up the Gulf of America. They claim that at least one other GFS model has predicted a potential tropical storm or hurricane.

Gulf Coast storm risk

The model shows a storm turning into a tropical cyclone, hitting southern Florida on or around June 5, barreling over land a day later and then heading out into the Atlantic. The second prediction showed that the storm will hit the top of Florida on June 5, move west and head towards Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi. Other forecasters have reportedly also confirmed that the Gulf is at risk of an early "tropical threat". AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said in a statement, "While we always monitor the tropics for potential threats, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the central and eastern Gulf and the southwestern Atlantic."

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Excessive rain and flooding in Florida

Powerful thunderstorms can for and strike early in the hurricane season because of the warm ocean waters. Forecasters say that winds are moving tropical moisture north from the Caribbean, which could ease dry conditions in Florida, but at the same time also create conditions for a massive storm. If the predictions stand and an early storm slams into Florida, the state could witness "several inches of rain" leading to localised flooding. Meanwhile, meteorologists state that GFS models can overestimate tropical storms and that long-range forecast models often turn out to be less accurate.