At least three injured, one seriously, in 'random' stabbing in Norway: Police

According to police, at least four people were stabbed in Numedal, in southeast Norway, on Friday, with one of the wounded in severe condition.

The culprit has been caught, according to the force.

According to authorities, one of the victims was in critical condition, and the event was still ongoing.

"I can confirm we have the offender under control," a police spokesperson told Reuters.

Last October, a Danish man pled guilty to stabbing five people to death in a small Norwegian village.

Espen Andersen Braathen, 38, also acknowledged to attempting to murder 11 others with a bow and arrow while targeting people at random in Kongsberg, 40 miles west of Oslo.

Braathen was suffering from mental illness at the time, thus the authorities initially mistook it for a "act of terror." The prosecution has requested that he be sent to psychiatric care.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.