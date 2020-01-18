At least four killed, dozens injured in Al-Shabaab car bombing in Somalia

At least four people were killed and several wounded in a car bombing that apparently targeted Turkish engineers in Somalia's capital city Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

The bomb blasted near the town of Afgoye about 30 kilometres (20 miles) west of Mogadishu, killing four people and wounding several others including several Turkish nationals, said a local cop Abdirahman Adan.

"A speeding suicide car bomb rammed into a place where the Turkish engineers and Somali police were having lunch," police officer Nur Ali.

Al-Qaeda-linked Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility of the attack.

"We are behind the martyrdom of the suicide car bomb in Afgoye," Abdiasis Abu Musab, a spokesman for Al-Shabaab said. "We targeted the Turkish men and the Somali forces with them. There are casualties of death and injuries."

"The blast was huge, it destroyed a container used by the Turkish engineers who work on the Afgoye road construction," said witness Muhidin Yusuf.

Another witness said that he saw dead bodies of several people and injured Turkish people.

At least four Turkish employees of a construction firm were injured and are being admitted in a hospital, Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

Al-Shabaab has increased its activity in Somalia and neighbouring Kenya and on December 28 carried another car bombing in Mogadishu that killed 81 people.

On January 5, three Americans were killed when Al-Shabaab's jihadists stormed a military base used by US troops in Kenya's coastal Lamu region.

The jihadist group last week warned Kenya that it will "never be safe", and threatened tourists and of carrying out more attacks targeting US interests.

Turkey has been a major contributor to Somalia after the country was hit by a famine in 2011 as Ankara seeks to increase its influence in the region to counter rivals such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

(with inputs from AFP and Reuters)

