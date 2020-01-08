Blast near Somalia's Parliament in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Banaadir, Somalia Jan 08, 2020

Smoke rises after an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia December 22, 2018 in this still image taken from social media video. Photograph:( Reuters )

The blast occurred near buildings where several government offices are located.

A large explosion was heard near Somalia's Parliament in Mogadishu on Wednesday, reports said.

According to witnesses, the blast occurred near buildings where several government offices are located.

The explosion comes just days after Somalia's Al Shabaab militants stormed a military base used by US forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, killing three American citizens.

