At least five killed in 24 hours after Russian strikes in southern, eastern Ukraine: Kyiv

At least five people were killed and five others were injured after Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson and eastern Donetsk region over the past 24 hours, said Ukrainian officials, on Thursday (Nov 23).

Russian state television said that their war correspondent was killed after sustaining shrapnel wounds after a drone strike by Ukrainian forces in Russia-controlled southeastern Ukraine.

Separately, a Russian actress was also killed in a Ukrainian attack while performing in the Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, said her theatre, on Thursday.

Russian strike in Kherson

At least three people were killed after an attack on the Ukrainian village of Chornobaivka, in the southern Kherson region, said Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, in a post on Telegram.

“It is preliminarily known that the shelling was carried out with cluster munitions,” said Yermak. The attack also left five people injured and destroyed 60 buildings, said Ukraine’s Interior Minister Igor Klymenko.

Meanwhile, the regional prosecutor’s office in Kherson reported the death of a man who was riding a bicycle when Russian forces shelled the town of Beryslav and massive shelling across several settlements in the Kherson district.

At least two people were also killed after shelling in Ukrainian-held areas of the eastern Donetsk region over the last 24 hours, said Governor Igor Moroz, on Thursday.

Russian journalist killed in Zaporizhia region

Russian journalist Boris Maksudov died after sustaining injuries in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine in a drone attack.

The incident, as per Russian investigators, took place on Wednesday (Nov 22) when they said Ukrainian armed forces struck a group of Russian journalists with fragmentation shells and a drone.

Maksudov, a 38-year-old war correspondent working for Rossiya 24 suffered a grave shrapnel wound. “Boris Maksudov died on 11/23/2023 after being wounded in Zaporizhzhia,” said the state TV.

“The day before, the film crew came under fire from the (Armed Forces of Ukraine) AFU,” it added. Maksudov was “hospitalised urgently but the injuries turned out to be fatal,” said Rossiya 24.

Ukrainian strike kills Russian actress in Ukraine

The Russian theatre where 40-year-old actress Polina Menshikh worked said that she was killed while performing for Moscow’s troops on the stage in the Donbas region.

Both the Russian and Ukrainian military, as per Reuters, have confirmed that there had been an attack in the area on November 19. Russian state media citing an investigator said that a school and cultural centre in a village in the Donetsk region had been hit by HIMARS missiles.

The village, which Russians refer to as Kumachovo and known by Ukrainians as Kumachove, is around 60 kilometres from the frontline. The Russian investigator, who was not identified by the country’s media, said one civilian had been killed but gave no other information about the death or military casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces said that they struck what they said was a Russian military award ceremony and said 25 people were killed and over 100 were wounded.

The attack was “revenge for the 128th”, said Robert Brovdi, a Ukrainian military commander, in a post on social media, referring to the Russian strike on soldiers from Ukraine’s 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade due to which the brigade said that it lost 19 of its soldiers.

Reuters citing unverified footage of the incident said soldiers watching Menshikh singing on stage with a guitar when, mid-song, the building suddenly rocked by a blast.