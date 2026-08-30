/At least 7 killed, 23 missing as ferry capsizes ‌off North Cyprus, Rescue underway

At least ​seven people died and 23 were missing after a ferry capsized ‌off North Cyprus on Sunday. The passenger boat carrying nearly 270 people was heading from Northern Cyprus to Turkey when the unfortunate incident happened. According to the Prime Minister of Cyprus, Ünal Üstel 237 people had been rescued from the ship, and search efforts were continuing for 23 people.

“We have reached 237 people alive. However, we have also recovered seven ​people who lost their lives. We are deeply saddened by this,” said Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman to CNN

None of those rescued was in a critical condition.

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The privately owned ferry left the port of Kyrenia in Northern Cyprus at 12:30 p.m. (0930 GMT) with 259 passengers and 8 crew members when it started taking on water for an unknown reason, authorities said.

Four coastguard vessels from northern Cyprus and a passenger vessel took part in rescue operations. Two coastguard helicopters were also pressed into action, said the the Interior Ministry of Turkey.

Kurtulmuş, Taking to X extended his condolences to the families of those killed in “this exceedingly tragic incident.”