/At least 3 killed in deadly explosion at LA County sheriff’s training facility

At least three people have been killed on Friday (July 18) in an explosion at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Biscailuz Training Center, according to sources in law enforcement. The blast happened just before 7:30 am at the center on Eastern Avenue, which is home to the Sheriff’s special enforcement bureau and the arson explosive detail, including the bomb squad.

What caused explosion at LASD training facility?

Authorities are investigating, but the cause of the blast was not immediately confirmed. Meanwhile, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on social media platform X, “I just spoke to US Attorney Bill Essayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles. Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been informed about the incident. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services is in touch with the LASD and has assured full state assistance, according to his press office.



“The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services,@Cal_OES, is in contact with the Sheriff’s Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has offered full state assistance. Emergency officials will provide updates as more information becomes available,” the office said.