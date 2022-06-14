At least 3 killed, 4 injured in Los Angeles warehouse party shooting

According to reports, at least three people were killed and four injured during a shooting at a warehouse party in Los Angeles.

The incident occurred at South Lorena Street at Boyle Heights neighbourhood, police said as three males were shot. Reports say at least one person remains in critical condition.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear. The police have so far not released any information about the suspect. At least one person was released from the hospital. The third person who was killed is yet to be identified.

Two people who died due to the shooting were identified as Daniel Dunbar, 27 and Randy Tyson, 25. The incident come as people protested on the streets in the United States against repeated gun violence.

Police said at least four people were hospitalised due to the shooting. Rapper MoneySign $uede had performed at the party and offered his condolences.

“I pray for all the people who were injured and died last night,” MoneySign $uede said, adding, “My condolences and heart goes out to all the families of this hurt.”

The US was hit with two horrific shootings earlier one at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers and another at a New York supermarket that left ten people dead.

