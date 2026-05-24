/At least 24 Killed, including military personnel in train blast in southwest Pakistan

A blast inside a train in Pakistan on Sunday (May 24) claimed the lives of at least 24 people, including army servicemen. The train was carrying military personnel when the blast took place in turbulent southwestern province of Balochistan, said a senior official. The attack has also left 50 people injured.

The blast took place near the railway track near Chaman Phatak in Balochistan's largest city Quetta causing partial damage to a train. At least 10 vehicles parked nearby were also damaged, according to police officials.

Emergency services, including rescue teams and firefighters, rushed to the spot to take control of the situation.

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The responsibility of the attack has been claimed by banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) reported ARY News that has described it as a ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack targeting Pakistani military personnel.

According to reports, the force of the explosion caused two of the train coaches to overturn and catch fire.

The train headed to Peshawar was passing a signal at Chaman Pattak in Quetta "when an explosive-laden car hit one of the carriages that resulted in a big blast", an official told AFP.