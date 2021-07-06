At least 150 people died in shootings across the US over Fourth of July weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, cities across the United States were gripped by gun violence, from Chicago to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Fort Worth, Texas.

According to data published by the Gun Violence Archive, at least 150 people were killed by gun violence in more than 400 shootings around the United States over the Fourth of July weekend, as major cities across the country grapple with a spike in violent crime.



There were 400 shootings in the US from July 3 to the evening of July 5, including 18 mass shootings.

The data, which includes the number of shooting incidents and gun violence victims nationwide from Friday to Sunday, is still being reviewed and will be updated.

The spike was a dark reminder that as normal life resumes, so too does gun violence.

In the 15 months since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic and offices, schools, and movie theatres closed their doors, the number of mass shootings had temporarily decreased.

Several mass shootings occurred over the holiday weekend.

A mass shooting in the United States is defined as an incident in which four or more individuals are killed or injured by gunfire, excluding the gunman.

Experts warn that as long as weapons designed to kill people swiftly and in huge numbers are freely available, mass shootings will be more common.

