/At least 14 killed, 10 abducted in armed group attack on central Ethiopia

At least 14 individuals have died, and 10 others have been abducted by an armed group in central Ethiopia earlier this week, an NGO that tracks armed conflicts and a witness confirmed on Friday. The incident occurred at nearly 3:00 pm (1200 GMT), when an "armed group identifying itself as the Fano militia " launched an attack on Walga town, some 150 kilometres (93 miles) southeast of the capital, Addis Ababa, according to Jalale Getachew Birru, of the NGO ACLED.



"Between 14 and 17 people were killed, and more than 10 were abducted," she told AFP. "Attacks by this group are common in this border area (between the Central Ethiopia and Oromia regions) and often involve large ransom demands for the release of abductees," she added.

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Fano militia's insurgency against government

According to Birru, the armed group is primarily engaged in criminal activities and is not recognised by Fano leaders. The Fano militia launched an insurgency against the government in April 2023 and, until recently, consisted largely of autonomous groups without a central command, though many have since banded together in recent months.



"Sixteen people have been killed... around 16 women and children are still in the hands of their captors," a resident told the news agency AFP, and added that the group has also demanded a ransom of 150,000 to 800,000 birr (roughly $918 to $4,900). In September 2024, the state-affiliated but independent Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) had warned of a rise in kidnappings carried out by "organised gangs" as well as "certain members of the government security forces."