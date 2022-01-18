At least 11 dead in coalition airstrike against Houthi rebels in Yemen

At least 11 people were killed in an airstrike on Tuesday carried out by Saudi Arabia-led coalition against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The airstrike was carried out in Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital. Reuters pegged the death toll around 14. The airstrike by the alliance came a day after an attack in UAE which was claimed by Houthi rebels. UAE is Saudi Arabia's partner in the coalition.

Three people were killed in the drone attack in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Monday.

The coalition also said it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Early on Tuesday, the coalition said it had begun air strikes against strongholds and camps in Sanaa belonging to the Houthi group, Saudi state media said.

The strikes appeared to be the deadliest since 2019 on Sanaa.

The strike that killed about 14 people, according to initial estimates, was on the home of a former military official.

It killed him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other family members and some unidentified people, a medical source and residents told Reuters.

Coalition strikes around the city had killed a total of about 20 people, the deputy foreign minister for the Houthi administration, which holds much of northern Yemen, said on Twitter.

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said strikes had damaged houses, killed at least a dozen people and wounded about a dozen.

The UAE has armed and trained Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing regions of Shabwa and Marib.

Monday's Houthi-claimed attack on two sites in the UAE set off explosions in fuel trucks, killed three people and ignited a blaze near Abu Dhabi airport.

In response, the UAE said it reserved the right to respond to "terrorist attacks and criminal escalation".

