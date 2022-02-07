At Charles’s coronation, Camilla to get Queen Elizabeth II’s priceless 1937 Koh-i-Noor crown

Queen Elizabeth II’s priceless 1937 crown, which contains Koh-i-Noor diamond, will go to Duchess of Cornwall Camilla at her husband Prince Charles’s coronation, said a media report.

Queen Mother’s priceless platinum and diamond crown was actually created for King George VI’s coronation in 1937.

The crown of the Queen has 2,800 diamonds. It also features a large stone, which was given to Queen Victoria by the Sultan of Turkey in 1856 as a gesture of gratitude for support of the British during the Crimean War.

The front cross of the crown holds the famous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond in a detachable platinum mount. Koh-i-Noor had originated in India.

The crown will be given to Camilla as part of her role as Queen Consort when Prince Charles accedes to the throne, which was announced by the Queen recently, said a report of Daily Mail.

In response to the historic announcement of Queen, Charles issued his statement where he expressed sheer gratitude to his mother for her support. He said, "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish."

