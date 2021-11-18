AstraZeneca's Evusheld therapy provides protection against COVID-19 for at least 6 months

A new study has shown that AstraZeneca's Evusheld therapy provides protection against COVID-19 for at least six months.

The antibody cocktail produced by the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company offers 83 per cent protection against the novel virus.

Made from a combination of two antibodies, the AZD7442 treatment had been undergoing final clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy.

In an earlier readout of the late-stage PROVENT trial in August, had previously been shown to confer 77 per cent protection against symptomatic illness after three months.

The data is encouraging as potential additional protection for people who do not respond well to vaccines, such as cancer patients.

According to AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos, "These new data add to the growing body of evidence supporting AZD7442's potential ... We are progressing regulatory filings around the world and look forward to providing an important new option against SARS-CoV-2 as quickly as possible."

It comes after Chief executive Pascal Soriot had revealed that the drugs company got positive results from a trial of a treatment for Covid-19 symptoms, which is being produced alongside its vaccine.

The pharmaceutical giant has sold its vaccine at cost during the pandemic in contrast to rivals including US giant Pfizer.

In India, AstraZeneca's shot is sold under a licensed version called Covishield. It is made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker.

It accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the 1.24 billion doses administered in India.

