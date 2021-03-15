AstraZeneca finds no evidence of blood clotting risk as countries restrict use of its vaccine

AstraZeneca on Sunday claimed that its vaccine has shown no evidence of increased risks of blood clots. The company conducted a review of data among people who received the vaccine to ascertain its safety.

The review took into account 17 million people in the United Kingdom and the European Union, and comes in the middle of many countries suspending use of its vaccines amid concerns of clotting issues.

"A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country," the company said.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been suspended in Denmark, Ireland, Norway, Iceland, and the Netherlands over clotting concerns. In addition, Austria had halted the use of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccines last week.

According to the European Medicines Agency, there is no indication that the blood clotting events were caused by the vaccination. The World Health Organization has also reiterated the same position.

AstraZeneca announced that among millions, the company has recorded 15 events of deep vein thrombosis, and 22 events of pulmonary embolism, which is similar to the effects reported across all licenses COVID-19 vaccines.

The company added that it has undertaken additional testing which is currently underway. AstraZeneca will make its safety report available on the EMA website in the next week.

The vaccine has been greenlit across the European Union, but is yet to receive approval from US regulators.