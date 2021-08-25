Aspirin may hold the key to battling a rare form of breast cancer

Researchers are testing the efficacy of aspirin in treating aggressive forms of breast cancer.

For patients with triple-negative breast cancer, researchers hope the widely available and cheap drug can be combined with immunotherapy.

This study is funded by the Breast Cancer Now Catalyst Program, an organisation that aims to increase the speed of progress in research by fostering innovation and facilitating collaboration. This study is an attempt to determine if aspirin increases the sensitivity of such patients' tumours to immunotherapy.

As part of the study, headed by Dr Anne Armstrong of the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester, the drug avelumab will be administered before patients undergo surgery and chemotherapy both with and without aspirin.

Breast Cancer Now claims that triple-negative breast cancer is a rarer but often more aggressive form of breast cancer disproportionately affecting young women and black women.

Armstrong says that earlier research suggests that aspirin makes immunotherapy more effective by stopping cancer cells from producing substances that lead to weakened immunity.

If used in conjunction with immunotherapy, anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin could increase their effectiveness. A drug like aspirin is a great candidate for clinical trials since it is readily available and cheap to produce, she added.

Simon Vincent, the director of research, support, and advocacy at Breast Cancer Now, stated that 8,000 women are diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer every year in the UK. He noted that this situation needs to be addressed immediately.

Pfizer, the pharmaceutical firm, provided Breast Cancer Now with funding through a grant and gave its researchers access to several Pfizer medicines, according to Breast Cancer Now.