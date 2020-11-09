As US President-elect, Joe Biden set to convene COVID-19 task force

United States President-elect Joe Biden is expected to set up a coronavirus task force on Monday in a bid to counter the ongoing virus crisis in the country, whereby the highest number of fatalities across the world have been inducted.

Set to take over the White House in January, Biden will meet an advisory board co-chaired by Vivek Murthy, the former Surgeon General, along with Marcella Nunez-Smith - Yale University Associate Professor, and David Kessler - the former commissioner for Food and Drug Administration.

As of now, more than 237,000 Americans have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden is also set to provide his remarks on the potential plan for fighting COVID-19 in Wilmington, Delaware. He will also discuss ways in which he intends to rebuild the US economy.

"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," Biden said on Monday.

In addition, scientists and coronavirus experts will analyse how and when to reopen schools, and also ways to tackle racial inequalities.

Rick Bright, who was removed from the top position at Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will be reinstated under Biden’s plans. Biden will also induct Luciana Borio, a specialist in complex public health emergencies.

Donald Trump has often sidelined scientists on ways to deal with the pandemic, and has himself recovered from COVID-19.

For the first time since October 20, Vice President Mike Pence will meet the White House coronavirus task force.

On Saturday, Biden surpassed the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, which are intrinsic to winning the US election.

As of now, Biden has beaten Trump by more than 4 million votes, making Trump the first US president to lose re-election since 1992.