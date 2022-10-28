As Musk takes over, EU and India ask Twitter to play by rules

As Elon Musk finalised his takeover bid for social media giant Twitter, the European Union and India warned the billionaire that the platform will have to play by rule of the land.

"In Europe, the bird will fly by our (EU) rules," EU internal market commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted, in response to Musk writing that "the bird is freed".

27-nation European Union is imposing landmark legislation aimed at reining in the power of US tech giants and forcing them to screen illegal or harmful online content more.

India's Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chadrasekhar told Reuters that Musk's acquisition of Twitter will not change India's expectation that it must comply with the country's existing and upcoming new IT rules.

"Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar "So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains."

Musk has pledged to make Twitter "a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner"

Activists have taken note of Trump's acquisition with alarm as it will now mean that world's richest person will now own one of the most influential social media platforms. They fear surge in harassment and misinformation. Musk himself trolls other Twitter users.

(With inputs from agencies)

