As good as it gets: Lucky US man wins two lotteries in a gap of 11 days  

As luck would have it, a man in South Carolina in the United States is claiming to have won second lottery prize in just as many weeks.

The winner from Grand Strand first claimed a $40,000 prize on July 16 and then the next one of $3 million on July 27.

In a statement, the South Carolina Education Lottery said on Wednesday, “The man had purchased both Mega Millions Quick Pick tickets from a Murphy USA gas station in Myrtle Beach.”

The newly-turned millionaire used to shop at a nearby Walmart and also drop by Murphy USA afterwards to fill gas and play the lotto, the winner told lottery officials.

He said, "I couldn't believe it. My family was also shocked when I broke the news."

In both the cases, the man missed the jackpot by just a number. Still, he is quite a lucky guy.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, "The odds of winning $40,000 playing Mega Millions are 1 in 931,001, and the odds of winning $3 million are about 1 in 13 million."