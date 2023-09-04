Armenia's prime minister calls solely depending on Russia for security a 'strategic mistake'

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan termed his country's policy of solely depending on Russia for security a 'strategic mistake', saying that Moscow failed to deliver its promise and is amidst the process of wrapping up its role in the wider region.

During an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica published on Sunday (September 3), Pashinyan accused Russia of not ensuring Armenia's security in the face of what he said was aggression from neighbouring Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

He then suggested that Moscow, which has a defence agreement with Armenia and a military base there, did not consider his country as adequately pro-Russian and said that he believed Russia was in the process of leaving the more expansive South Caucasus region.

"Armenia's security architecture was 99.999% linked to Russia, including when it came to the procurement of arms and ammunition," Pashinyan told La Repubblica.

"But today we see that Russia itself is in need of weapons, arms and ammunition (for the war in Ukraine) and in this situation, it's understandable that even if it wishes so, the Russian Federation cannot meet Armenia's security needs.

"This example should demonstrate to us that dependence on just one partner in security matters is a strategic mistake."

His remarks in the interview highlighted Armenia's resentment towards Russia's inability to deliver guaranteed security.

As per Reuters reports, there was no immediate response from Moscow after Pashinyan's interview.

In the past, Moscow has taken offence at such claims, defended its actions, and has denied the notion of downgrading its foreign policy priorities because of the war with Ukraine.

Russia, Armenia not fulfilling Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal: Azerbaijan

In July this year, Azerbaijan had made claims that Russia and Armenia were not fulfilling the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave ceasefire deal.

In a statement, Azerbaijan's foreign ministry said, "Armenia has not fulfilled many provisions of the statement, and Russia has not ensured the full implementation of the statement within its obligations." The remark comes hours after the European Union (EU) urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from "violence and harsh rhetoric".

Following heavy fighting and a ceasefire brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan in 2020 took over areas that had been controlled by ethnic Armenians in and around the mountain enclave.

The two countries have been discussing a peace deal in which Russia is also pushing to retain a leading role.

(With inputs from agencies)

