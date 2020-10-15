Armenia trying to attack and take control of our pipelines: Azerbaijan President

After Azerbaijan said it had destroyed ballistic missile launch sites inside Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev warned Armenia over potential attacks on its oil pipelines.

"If Armenia wishes to fulfill its plans and damage the export pipelines on Azerbaijani territory, the response will be really harsh for Yerevan," President Ilham Aliye told a Turkish broadcaster.

"Armenia is trying to attack and take control of our pipelines," President Ilham Aliye said.

The fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has continued despite a ceasefire agreement reached between the two sides in Moscow last week. Armenian defence ministry confirmed the military sites in the area had been hit.

"The attack was carried out based on the mere assumption that the subject equipment was allegedly going to strike at Azerbaijan's civilian settlements," defence ministry spokesman said. The conflict broke out on September 27 over the Nagorno-Karabakh region which is heavily populated by Armenians which had broken away from Baku's control after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterating his tough stand said: "The TAP pipeline also has European stakeholders. These projects are highly important for European energy security. This is why we all should be interested in preventing any damage to these pipelines."

"We have made a warning. European countries starting to receive gas through the TANAP pipeline in 2021 should also warn Armenia. TANAP is not an exclusively Azerbaijani project, there are other stakeholders," Aliyev asserted.

The Minsk group comprising of France, Russia and the United States have tried to keep tensions at bay as both sides met in Moscow last week, but just hours into the agreement there were reports of shelling as both sides accused each other of firing at each other's positions.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan ally Turkey said it wants a permanent solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. President Tayyip Erdogan called up Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to reiterate the peace move.