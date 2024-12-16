London, United Kingdom

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, has defended his handling of a sexual abuse case, rejecting calls to resign. He stated he acted as soon as legally possible to suspend priest David Tudor in 2019 after fresh allegations emerged.

Cottrell is set to take over temporary leadership of the Church of England in January following the resignation of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Welby stepped down after facing criticism for his failure to address abuse cases effectively, leaving the church embroiled in a deepening crisis.

In a statement issued on Monday, Cottrell said, “I suspended David Tudor from office at the first opportunity when a new victim came forward to the police in 2019. Up until then, there were no legal grounds to take alternative action.”

Victim's anguish and call for resignation

The case resurfaced following a BBC investigation, which revealed that Tudor, despite allegations and restrictions, continued in ministry. Tudor had been banned from being alone with children since 2008 and was later compensated £10,000 by the church for past abuse. One victim said Cottrell’s inaction felt like being “spat in the face.”

The Rt Rev Helen-Ann Hartley, Bishop of Newcastle, has joined the chorus of voices demanding accountability. Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Hartley stated: “One archbishop has resigned over safeguarding failures, and now the remaining archbishop faces a serious issue that undermines trust. My personal view is that Stephen Cottrell cannot be the person to lead the urgent change needed."

Legal constraints and accountability

Cottrell defended his actions, stating, “It had not been possible to remove Tudor from office until fresh complaints emerged. Once this happened in 2019, I acted immediately.” Church sources backed Cottrell, citing “clear and consistent legal advice” that prevented earlier action. Tudor has not responded to the recent allegations or the BBC investigation.

Leadership crisis looms

As Stephen Cottrell prepares to assume leadership of the Church of England, calls for reform grow louder. Hartley criticised the church’s entrenched “old boys’ club” culture, arguing that only radical change can restore trust.

The ongoing crises highlight a pivotal moment for the Church of England as it grapples with safeguarding failures and the need for accountability in its highest ranks.

