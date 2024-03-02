Archaeologists discover frescoes of Greek mythological siblings from ashes of Pompeii

Archaeologists made a major discovery amid the ruins of the Roman city of Pompeii as they discovered a fresco painting which depicted the Greek mythological siblings Phrixus and Helle.

Pompeii Archaeological Park's director Gabriel Zuchtriegel described the find as a major reflection of history.

“History has repeated itself,” Zuchtriegel said, as he made an announcement regarding the excavation and restoration work.

All about the unique fresco

“It is a beautiful fresco in an excellent state of conservation. The myth of Phrixus and Helle is widespread at Pompeii but it is topical too. They are two refugees at sea, a brother and sister, forced to flee because their stepmother wants rid of them and she does so with deception and corruption. She [Helle] fell into the water and drowned," he said.

Exquisite artistry and vibrant colours dominate the fresco which depicts Helle on the verge of drowning and her face appears obscured by waves as she extends her hand to her brother.

Zuchtriegel optimistically spoke about giving access to these preserved homes to the public in the near future, as the highlighted the latest find's cultural and historical significance.

In AD79, a volcanic eruption destroyed the ancient city of Pompeii in which more than 2,000 people were killed. These ruins today have become one of the world's most visited archaeological sites.

Today, Pompeii attracts nearly four million visitors every year. In 2013, Unesco had threatened to include it in the list of world heritage sites in peril after which Italian authorities started its preservation.

In recent months, the archaeological stuffs unearthed include 13 Nativity-style statuettes which provide evidence of pagan ritual traditions that were carried out in the ancient Roman city.

Last June, the archaeologists discovered a striking still-life fresco which resembles a pizza and included an item that appeared like a pineapple.