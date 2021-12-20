Anti-aircraft fire heard from defence drill near Bushehr nuke plant in Iran, says report

At a time when Iran and major world powers are looking to revive 2015 nuclear deal, the sounds of anti-aircraft fire were heard on Monday near Bushehr nuclear power plant in the country, said a report citing an official.

An official has told semi-official Fars news agency of Iran that it was the result of an air defence exercise, which was held to hike the abilities of defence system.

Mohammadtaqi Irani, the official, said, "This exercise took place at 5 am local time (130 GMT) with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces."

Meanwhile, the talks being held for reviving nuclear deal have again hit the pause button as the crucial meeting had to be adjourned recently.

After a round, which witnessed a hike in tensions as Iran raised new demands, the negotiator from Tehran returned home for consultations. The talks look to salvage deal with world powers.

According to European diplomats, it was ‘a disappointing pause'. The negotiators in Vienna seem to be 'rapidly reaching the end of the road’. But do point to have 'some technical progress’ so far.

Expressing frustration, a senior US Official involved in the talks, on condition of anonymity, said, “It was better than it might have been, it was worse than it should have been, which leaves us in an uncertain position as to whether we can get to where we need to go in the short time that we have left to get there."

(With inputs from agencies)